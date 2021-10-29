President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican where they plan to discuss the Covid pandemic, climate change and poverty

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in previewing the visit, said she expects a “warm and constructive dialogue” between the two leaders.

Biden is visiting Rome and then Glasgow, Scotland, for back-to-back summits, first a gathering for leaders of Group of 20 leading and developing nations and then a global climate conference.y

