Watch live as Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby holds briefing on Ukraine

US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby conducts a news briefing amid continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ambassador warned of the far-reaching effects of a potential Russian invasion of his country’s territory on Sunday as top figures in the US foreign policy sphere reiterated that Vladimir Putin had options on the table to avert war.

Oksana Markarova warned that Russian forces would not stop at claiming Ukraine’s territory, and would threaten all of eastern Europe if the west did not oppose them.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here