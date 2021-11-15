Prime Minister Boris Johnson is speaking at the Lord Mayors Banquet on Monday (15 November) and will be joined by the likes of Dominic Raab and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in marking speeches.

Banquets hosted by the Lord Mayor are seen as opportunities for politicians to deliver major political addresses.

The speech comes at a sensitive time for the PM as he seeks to address corruption accusations addressed at some of his own ranks and a slightly deflating end to the Cop26 climate conference.

