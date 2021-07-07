Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs after announcing his intention to lift lockdown restrictions later this month.

The prime minister has confirmed he wants to scrap social distancing and face covering rules on 19 July, but Labour has since accused the government of "recklessness" ahead of a final decision next Monday.

Starmer has called for masks to remain mandatory on public transport and may focus his attack on this point, while Mr Johnson could also face criticism from some MPs over postponing self-isolation changes until 16 August.