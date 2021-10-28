Protests continue outside London’s High Court on the second day of an appeal hearing on whether WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the US.

Signs saying “no extradition” and “free Julian Assange” were accompanied by loud music and chants near the steps leading up to the court in central London on Wednesday when the two-day hearing began.

Assange is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

