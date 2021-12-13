Watch live as Kentucky governor makes statement after deadly tornadoes

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will update the public on recovery efforts following a deadly swarm of weekend tornadoes.

Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with at least 80 confirmed deaths.

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned.

Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people.

