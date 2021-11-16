Closing arguments are expected in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged for killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha.

The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse resumed on Tuesday morning with the defendant picking the names of the 12 jurors who will decide his fate.

The pool of 18 jurors who heard two weeks of testimony was narrowed down to a dozen via a random lottery-style raffle.

