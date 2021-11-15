Watch live as closing arguments are made in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are being made with a verdict expected to arrive sometime next week.

Mr Rittenhouse was charged with homicide for the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests in Kenosha , Wisconsin last year and injured a third man, Gauge Grosskreutz, during the incident.

On Wednesday (10 November), Rittenhouse broke down in tears during emotional testimony in which he insisted he acted in self-defense and “didn’t do anything wrong.”