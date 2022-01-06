Watch live as foreign secretary Liz Truss makes statement on Russia

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss makes a statement in the House of Commons on Russia.

This comes after Ms Truss warned that Russia would face “severe consequences” if it invaded Ukraine.

Ms Truss said the UK would aim to damage the Russian economy if it made an incursion into Ukraine.

US intelligence officials say Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here