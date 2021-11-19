Watch live as the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century seen from Tokyo

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is expected to be visible from Tokyo on the morning of Friday (19 November).

Dubbed a Beaver ‘blood’ moon due to its reddish appearance, it will be visible from around 7.18am this morning for just over six hours but the sun’s arrival shortly after it begins means UK viewers will miss the peak of the eclipse, which begins at 9.02am and lasts for 3 hours and 28 minutes.