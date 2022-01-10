Watch live as Michael Gove delivers speech on cladding to MPs

Housing Secretary Michael Gove addresses parliament on cladding after he “vowed” to go after the firms.

Gove has said he is prepared to “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system” to ensure developers live up to their responsibilities to fix dangerous cladding.

Britain has given housebuilders around two months to come up with a fully-funded plan to remove dangerous cladding from residential housing, a project that could cost at least 4 billion pounds.

