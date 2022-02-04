Watch live as Moroccan rescuers inch closer to 5-year-old child trapped in well

Moroccan rescue workers are getting closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide.

The efforts have gripped the country and thousands of people have been watching footage of the rescue attempt on social media.

The child, who local media have named as Rayan, was reportedly with his father, who had been repairing the well when the accident happened.

The five-year-old has been trapped in the narrow well for more than 36 hours.

