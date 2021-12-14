Watch live as MPs grill scientists on omicron Covid variant

MP’s in the UK grill scientists on omicron variant at select committee hearing.

Omicron infections in the UK hit an estimated 200,000 a day on Monday and the super-contagious variant will become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London within days, it has been revealed.

Following his weekend TV address urging Britons to seek a third jab, Boris Johnson tweeted that more than 500,000 people made an appointment on Monday.

Meanwhile the NHS has been put on a crisis footing and returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness.

