Watch live as Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference after China remarks

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference and testifies in hearing on human rights abuses in China.

Pelosi said she has a moral duty to condemn China’s rights abuses but she urged US athletes not to risk angering the “ruthless” Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.

Speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, Pelosi said the International Olympic Committee “turns a blind eye” to Beijing’s rights violations.

