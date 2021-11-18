House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference at the White House.

Mrs.Pelosi said on Wednesday that the Arizona Representative Paul Gosar’s AOC murder video is an ‘emergency’ requiring censure and he should be stripped of his committee assignments.

The animated video depicted him murdering a Democratic congresswoman and threatening the president which may have exposed the Republican ex-dentist to criminal liability.

Asked why Democrats were moving so quickly to censure Mr Gosar, Ms Pelosi replied: “Because it’s an emergency”.

