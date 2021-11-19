House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses the Build Back Better plan after the House of Representatives voted to approve President Joe Biden’s social spending package.

This ends months of internecine tensions between the moderate and progressive wings of the House Democratic Caucus and puts the fate of Mr Biden’s legislative agenda in the hands of an evenly divided upper chamber.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the $1.75trn legislation would represent the largest expansion of the social safety net since President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” agenda was enacted in the 1960s.

