Watch live as two astronauts venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday for a spacewalk.

Shane Kimbrough of the US space agency NASA and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) are working on a project to upgrade the floating laboratory’s solar panel power supply system.

Pesquet can be recognised by the red stripes on his spacesuit, while Kimbrough’s suit is unmarked. It’s the pair’s third outing to work on the power system upgrades.

The spacewalk will last around 6 hours, 30 minutes.