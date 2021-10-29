Watch live as Nasa Administrator holds SpaceX Crew-3 mission briefing

You can watch live as Nasa administrator Bill Nelson leads a press conference ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the ISS on Sunday (31 October).

In preparation for the launch, SpaceX have been trying to solve a problem with its capsules that has seen urine spill from a tube underneath a floor and into a fan.

In an attempt to fix the problem, the company has welded on the urine-flushing tube that’s inside their newest capsule, the Endurance.