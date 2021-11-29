Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives a Covid briefing after six cases of the Omicron variant was identified in Scotland.

Mrs Sturgeon said travel restrictions may need to be tightened and “we must be open minded to doing anything” to ensure the safety of citizens in Scotland.

Ten countries in southern Africa have already been added to the red list, and compulsory PCR tests are set to be introduced for all incoming travellers from 04:00 on Tuesday (30 November).

Passengers will have to self-isolate until they can prove a negative result.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here