Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Scotland's Covid measures

Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on any possible change to the self-isolation period as opposition parties call for the 10-day rule to be adjusted.

The First Minister will address Parliament virtually on Wednesday at 2pm to give an update on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country.

Last week Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period, which is currently 10 days.

