Watch live as Norway mass-murderer Breivik in court seeking early release from prison

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik goes to court on Tuesday, after 10 years behind bars, claiming he is no longer a danger to society and attempting to get an early release from his 21-year sentence.

The far right terrorist has shown no remorse since slaying 77 people in a bomb and gun massacre in 2011, and families of victims and survivors fear he will grandstand his extreme views during the hearing.

The hearing is due to last three days, but the verdict will not be announced for several weeks.

