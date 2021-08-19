Watch live outside Kabul Airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

Thousands of Afghan citizens have attempted to flee Kabul in recent days after the Taliban seized control on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes have been reported outside the city’s international airport as governments rush to bring people to safety.

While over 5,000 have been evacuated in the last day alone, many more are struggling to leave without the required documentation.

Taliban fighters are reportedly not permitting any Afghans without documents to enter the airport and have been firing warning shots to disperse crowds of people gathering outside the gates.