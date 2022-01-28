Watch live as people attend funeral of New York police officer killed on the job

Funeral is held for New York City police officer Jason Rivera who was killed along with Officer Wilbert Mora while responding to a domestic violence call.

The pair were called to the Harlem neighbourhood to a domestic call, where a woman said her adult son, identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, had threatened her.

As the men approached a room inside the woman’s apartment that McNeil was occupying at the time, the 47-year-old began shooting, striking both officers, according to police.

A third officer on the scene shot McNeil and he died from his injuries.

