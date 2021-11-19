Watch live as Polish president gives news conference in North Macedonia

Polish President Andrzej Duda is holding a news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski as the border crisis with Belarus continues.

The news conference is being held as more British troops are being sent to Poland’s border to help address the migrant crisis in the country.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has criticised Belarussian president Lukashenko for engineering the crisis, saying he thought it was “cruel” to encourage people to travel from Iraq only to be used as “pawns”.