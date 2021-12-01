Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing with Dr Fauci

Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing with Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden’s administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.

People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.

