Watch live as White House holds briefing after Biden decides to send more troops to Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a media briefing after President Biden decided to send more troops to Ukraine amid continued tensions with Russia.

The United States is deploying 3,000 troops to Europe within “days” to bolster the Nato alliance and deter Russian aggression, according to media reports.

An anonymous US administration official told the Associated Press that around 2,000 troops were being sent to Poland and Germany this week, and roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers will be moved to Romania.

