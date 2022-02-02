Watch live as Rafa Nadal holds press conference after winning Australian Open

Rafa Nadal holds a news conference as he returns home after winning the 2022 Australian Open final claiming a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard, just months after almost retiring from the sport due to a foot injury, moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after winning his second Australian Open title in a thrilling and physically brutal battle over more than five hours in Melbourne.

“Being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to back playing tennis again,” an exhausted Nadal said after winning.

