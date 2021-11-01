Parliament’s Treasury Committee question finance minister Rishi Sunak on his spending commitments and tax measures announced in the Budget.

Topics are likely to include the cost of living, changes to Universal Credit, funding for catch-up education, spending on the NHS and social care and the Government’s commitment to meeting its net-zero ambitions.

Earlier this week the Resolution Foundation’s post-Budget analysis said that despite the Treasury’s changes to universal credit, around 75 per cent of the 4.4 million households claiming the benefit will be worse off.

