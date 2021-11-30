Watch live as Sajid Javid opens debate to MPs on new Covid rules

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is opening a debate on the new restrictions due to be implemented in England surrounding mask-wearing and PCR tests for foreign travellers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures in a press conference on Saturday (27 November) in response to the omicron strain of Covid which scientists fear could be more transmissible than previous strains.

So far, 14 cases of omicron have been detected in the UK; five in England and nine in Scotland.

