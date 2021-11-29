Watch live as Sajid Javid makes Covid announcement to MPs

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid expected to address parliament on Covid announcing new laws on face masks and testing for international arrivals.

Boris Johnson’s government has announced that face mask restrictions will be reintroduced in some settings to curb the spread of the new omicron Covid variant.

Several countries have been added to the UK’s travel red list and the vaccine approval body is expected to greenlight extending the Covid booster programme to all adults later on Monday, in a bid to mitigate against the strain.

