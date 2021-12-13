Watch live as Sajid Javid gives statement on Covid to MPs

Health Secretary Sajid Javid gives an update on Covid in parliament amid the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed today that at least one patient has died after becoming ill with the new variant.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic, the prime minister said: “Sadly, yes, omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron.

It comes as some faced lengthy queues to get their booster doses with St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster seeing people waiting up to six hours.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here