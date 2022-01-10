Watch live as climate scientists give news conference on 2021 world temperatures

Scientists from the EU’s climate monitoring service Copernicus give a news conference to present an overview of the 2021 climate including European and global surface temperatures and greenhouse gas concentrations.

Temperature records were broken at more than 400 weather stations around the world in 2021, according to a climate statistics expert.

Maximiliano Herrera has been tracking extreme weather for three decades and said 2021 was “full of extreme events” and is likely to have been among the hottest.

The highest reliably-recorded temperature on Earth (54.4C) was documented in America’s Death Valley.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here