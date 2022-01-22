Watch live as SpaceX cargo ship departs from station

Live coverage of the undocking of the SpaceX CRS-24 cargo ship from the International Space Station.

The capsule carries nearly 5,000 pounds of science ready to come back to our planet including a “cytoskeleton” that uses cell signaling to understand how the human body changes in microgravity.

Dozens more SpaceX launches are expected in 2022, including the first orbital test of its Mars-bound Starship space craft from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

