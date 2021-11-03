State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds an on-camera briefing amid plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy in the face of a growing hacking problem in the US.

This comes after a surge of ransomware attacks on US infrastructure with Price saying a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large will lead the bureau.

The Biden administration last week also suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that US officials roundly condemned.

