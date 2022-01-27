Watch live as Stormy Daniels arrives at Avenatti trial

Stormy Daniels is set to take the stand in Manhattan court in Thursday’s hearings for the Michael Avenatti trial, after prosecutors sought to block her former lawyer Michael Avenatti from questioning her on “irrelevant” matters.

The California lawyer is accused of stealing $300,000 of the money Ms Daniels was owed for her autobiography.

He is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Avenatti rose to fame as an opponent of Donald Trump while representing Daniels, who said she had an affair with the US president.

