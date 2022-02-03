Watch live as chancellor Rishi Sunak holds Downing Street briefing on energy costs

Rishi Sunak is holding a Downing Street press conference to discuss the government’s response to rising energy costs.

The chancellor on Thursday announced that average household bills will increase by £693 this year, but also promised a support package for customers.

A “vast majority” of households will receive £350 of help take the “sting” out of rocketing prices, with a £150 discount on their council tax bill in April and a further £200 of savings on electricity in October.

Mr Sunak first announced his support package in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here