Watch live as Ukraine receives US military aid as tensions with Russia rise

Live coverage from Kyiv’s Boryspil airport as a plane carrying US security assistance to Ukraine lands.

Senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense and US Embassy are then expected to deliver remarks.

The shipment will include equipment and munitions to bolster the defensive capacity of the Ukrainian Armed forces in their effort to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

It’s also to deter further Russian aggression and part of a new $200 million in security assistance directed to Ukraine from the United States by President Joe Biden.

