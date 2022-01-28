Watch live as Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks amid tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a news conference for the foreign media in Kyiv amid tensions with Russia.

Russia says it does not want war but has placed a “gun on the table” in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine’s borders, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday.

In an online briefing from Moscow, Sullivan described the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops as “extraordinary” and said it could not be explained as an ordinary military exercise or exercises.

