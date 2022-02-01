Watch live as Ukrainian ambassador Prystaiko Vadym gives evidence to politicians

Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Prystaiko Vadym, talks to UK lawmakers on response to Russia as tensions rise at a parliamentary select committee hearing.

The Foreign Secretary has said a situation in which British soldiers would fight alongside Ukrainians against Russia is “very unlikely”.

Liz Truss described how the UK has been offering support to Ukraine through intelligence, cyber support and defensive weapons but confirmed combat would not happen.

Her comments echoed those of Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg who said Nato has “no plans” to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine.

