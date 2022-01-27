Watch live as UN Chamber Music Society honours victims of the Holocaust

The United Nations Chamber Music Society performs a virtual concert in memory of the victims of the Holocaust on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

The classical music program will feature Jewish composers, and special performances from musicians from Maestro Daniel Barenboim’s West-Eastern Divan Orchestra and will feature artwork by Roy Nachum.

Founded in 2016, the UN Chamber Music Society carries out the United Nations’ mission of peace, understanding and cooperation, through the universal language of music.

