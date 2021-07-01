The still-standing remainder of Champlain Towers will likely be demolished, according to local officials in Surfside, Florida. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the probable plan at a press conference on Thursday evening, adding that the search for survivors continues. At least 18 people are dead and 145 still missing in the rubble of the apartment building, which collapsed on 24 June. Search and rescue efforts paused last night while the safety of the debris was analysed and were restarted earlier this afternoon.