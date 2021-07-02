Watch live update on recovery efforts at site of Miami building collapse

Local authorities provide an update on recovery efforts at the site of last week’s partial building collapse. Crews continued on Friday to sift through the rubble searching for the many still missing after a condo building partially collapsed more than a week ago. Officials have confirmed the deaths of 22 people in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. A further 128 remain unaccounted for amid the rubble of the 13-story beachfront condo, which collapsed in the middle of the night on 24 June without warning.