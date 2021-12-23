Watch live as Russian president Vladmir Putin holds annual news conference

Russian president Vladimir Putin holds his annual news conference where he usually answers questions for hours.

Putin recently reiterated his demand for guarantees from the US and its allies that NATO will not expand eastwards, blaming the West for “tensions that are building up in Europe”.

He claimed Tuesday that if US and NATO missile systems appear in Ukraine, it will take those missiles only minutes to reach Moscow.

The Russian president noted that NATO has expanded eastward since the late 1990s while giving assurances that Russia’s worries were groundless.

