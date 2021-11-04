White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a Thursday press briefing.

This comes after Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, revealed she was diagnosed with Covid and will be working from home.

Ms Psaki said she had skipped travelling with US president Joe Biden last week on a diplomatic trip to Europe after members of her family tested positive for the virus.

In a detailed statement Psaki revealed she was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here