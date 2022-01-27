Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts media briefing after Ukraine pipeline announcement.

The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine including giving Moscow a guarantee that Ukraine can never join the Western alliance.

The focus is now on how Russia will respond, a decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and one that could determine whether Europe will again be plunged into war.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here