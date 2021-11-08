Watch live as deputy press secretary holds White House briefing with Pete Buttigieg

You can watch live as deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hold a White House press briefing on Monday (8 November).

Buttigieg has recently come into criticism from some quarters for his decision to take paternity leave following the birth of his son and daughter in August – but has been strongly defended by the Biden administration.

When asked about a Newsmax reporter on the issue of paternity leave, Jen Psaki said: “This is something men, women should have. They should have this time to bond with their children.”