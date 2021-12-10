Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding her daily briefing as the US Summit for Democracy continues in Washington DC.

US President Joe Biden arranged the inaugural summit to tackle the “recession” in democratic values that the world has been experiencing over the past number of years.

More than 100 countries were invited to take part in the summit, but notable absentees were Russia and China, who both released a statement dismissing the event and Biden’s “Cold-War mentality”.

