Watch live as Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is giving a speech at Chatham House on Wednesday (8 December) where she is expected to lay out her vision for the future of foreign policy in the UK .

Truss is reportedly going to attempt to tackle Britain’s colonial history and present a more “patriotic and positive” outlook for the future of the country going forward.

The government minister is in the ascendancy after recently being promoted to foreign secretary and has been tipped by some as a future PM.