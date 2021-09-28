Watch live as Michel Barnier speaks at Chatham House in London

The EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is speaking at Chatham House in London as he begins a new political career by seeking the French presidency.

Barnier has recently been a vocal critic of the fuel shortage in the UK, saying it is a direct consequence of the mechanics of Brexit and that the country wouldn’t be experiencing a driver shortage if the freedom of movement protocols at the heart of the EU were still in place.

Barnier made the comments when speaking at an LSE event in which he was promoting his new book My Secret Brexit Diary.