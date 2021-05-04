At least 23 people were killed, in Mexico City on Monday, and more than 70 injured after a subway train overpass collapsed sending a train onto the road below.

Images and videos from the scene showed parts of a train hanging in mid-air for hours. A rescue operation is underway, but was suspended early Tuesday, due to safety concerns for those working near the precariously dangling car.

A crane was brought in to help shore it up. “We don’t know if they are alive,” Claudia Sheinbaum, mayor of Mexico City, said of people still trapped in the car.